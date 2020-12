GGC vs GKH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's GGC vs GKH at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: The first qualifier of the Bangladesh T20 Cup will be played between Chattogram and Khulna today. Chattogram won seven of their eight matches to make the first qualifier after finishing at the top of the points table. Their opponents, Khulna, won four and lost fout of their eight matches to finish second. Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GGC vs GKH, Bangladesh T20, Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Player List, Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna Bangladesh T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – GGC vs GKH T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna, Fantasy Prediction – Bangladesh T20 2020

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Gazi Group Chattogram and Gemcon Khulna will take place at 4.30 pm IST – December 14, Monday.

Time: 5 pm IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

GGC vs GKH My Dream11 Team

Shuvagata Hom (captain), Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain), Zakir Hasan, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahmudullah, Ziaur Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

GGC vs GKH Probable Playing XIs

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam

Gemcon Khulna: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain

GGC vs GKH Full Squads

Gemcon Khulna: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nazmul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain , Rishad Hossain, Anamul Haque, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Ruyel Miah, Sanjit Saha, Shykat Ali, Taijul Islam

