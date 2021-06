Dream11 Team Prediction GGC vs SJDC

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

GGC vs SJDC My Dream11 Team

Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shykat Ali, Mahmadullah, Ziaur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Rakibul Atik

Captain: Mominul Haque Vice-captain: Mahmadullah.

GGC vs SJDC Probable Playing 11s

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah (c), Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Akbar Ali (wk), Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohiuddin Tarek

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Nurul Hasan(c)(wk), Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Shykat Ali, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Tanbir Hayder, Ziaur Rahman

GGC vs SJDC Squad

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

