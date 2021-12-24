GGI vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction Oman D20

Ghubrah Giantsvs Bousher Busters Dream11 Team Prediction Oman D20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GGI vs BOB at All Amerat Cricket Ground: In the third and final match of Fancode Oman D20 tournament on fantastic Friday, Bousher Busters will take on Ghubrah Giants at the All Amerat Cricket Ground. The Oman D20 GGI vs BOB match will start at 9:30 PM IST – December 24. Ghubrah Giants did not have a memorable outing in the previous encounter against Qurum Thunders. Despite posting a decent total of 137 runs, Giants bowlers' failed to defend the score and lost the match by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Bousher Busters made an impressive start into this T20 tournament, beating Darsait Titans by 6 wickets. Here is the Oman D20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GGI vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction, GGI vs BOB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GGI vs BOB Probable XIs Oman D20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Oman D20.

TOSS: The Fancode Oman D20 toss between Ghubrah Giants and Bousher Busters will take place at 9 PM IST – December 24.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: All Amerat Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

GGI vs BOB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Rauf-I (VC), Pranav Mehta

Batsmen – Abid Ali-I, Shehbaz Nasar, Abdullah Faizan

All-rounders – Ajay Lalcheta (C), Sufyan Mehmood, Imran Latif

Bowlers – Bilal Shah, Aqil Khan, Ahmed Khan

GGI vs BOB Probable Playing XIs

Ghubrah Giants: Pranav Mehta (wk), Ahmed Khan (Captain), Moshin Qureshi, Abdullah Faizan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aqil Khan, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Shehbaz Nasar, Abid Ali, Imran Latif.

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf (wk), Hammad Irfaq, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Shubo Pal, Pruthvi Machhi (Captain), Asif Khan, Adnan Sulehri, Mehedi Hasan.

