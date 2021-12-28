GGI vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction Oman D20

Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Oman D20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GGI vs KHW at Al Amerat Cricket Ground: In another exciting battle of Fancode Oman D20 tournament on Tuesday, Khuwair Warriors will take on Ghubrah Giants at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The Oman D20 GGI vs KHW match will start at 9:30 PM IST – December 28. Ghubrah Giants did an incredible job chasing 181 runs in the last match against Azaiba XI. With two wins and a loss, Giants are at the 5th spot in the Fancode Oman D20 standings with 4 points. Khuwair Warriors, on the other hand, are slightly inconsistent in this tournament. They lost badly in their last game against Ruwi Rangers by 15 runs. With 2 wins and 2 losses, they are at 4th spot in the standings with 4 points.

TOSS: The Oman D20 toss between Ghubrah Giants and Khuwair Warriors will take place at 9 PM IST – December 28.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

GGI vs KHW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Azmat Qazi

Batters – Zeeshan Siddiqui (VC), Sean Nowak, Abid Ali-I

All-rounders – Muzahir Raza, Imran Latif (C), Aamir Kaleem, Ghazanfar Iqbal

Bowlers – Danish Mohammad, Aqil Khan, Aqib Javeed

GGI vs KHW Probable Playing XIs

Ghubrah Giants: Pranav Mehta (wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Abid Ali, Ahmed Khan, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Chirag Mandaviya, Shehbaz Nasar, Aqil Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra.

Khuwair Warriors: Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (C), Afzal Khan, Arjun Suresh Dhiman, Danish Mohammad, Syed Amir Ali, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan (wk), Sean Nowak, Muzahir Raza, Sajeed Ahmed, Aqib Javeed.

