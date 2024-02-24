Home

Sports

GGW vs MIW Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 3: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST

GGW vs MIW Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 3: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST

GGW vs MIW, GGW vs MIW Dream11 Team, GGW vs MIW, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Playing XI. GG-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023 Fantasy Hints: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Match 03, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST February 25, Sunday.

GG vs MI Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

GGW vs MIW Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 3: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST: Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants are set to take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians in match 3 of the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 25. The defending champions MI are coming off a thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals and would try to ride on that momentum here as well. On the other hand, this is the first match for the Giants and they would be hoping to get off with a winning start.

Trending Now

GGW vs MIW, GGW vs MIW Dream11 Team, GGW vs MIW, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Playing XI. GG-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023 Fantasy Hints: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 03, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST February 25, Sunday.

You may like to read

GGW vs MIW Dream11

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Hayley Mathews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Shabnim Ismail

GGW vs MIW Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c)/(wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sanjeevan Sanjana, Shabnim Ismail, Sathyamoorthy Keerthan, Saika Ishaque

Squads

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Tarannum Pathan, Kashvee Gautam, Lea Tahuhu, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.