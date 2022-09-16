GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 Fantasy Hints
GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ghana vs Mozambique, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Willowmoore Park, Benoni 1 PM IST September 16, Friday.
Here is the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, GHA vs MOZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GHA vs MOZ Playing 11s ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Ghana vs Mozambique, Fantasy Playing Tips – ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 2022 Series.
TOSS – The ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 match toss between Ghana vs Mozambique will take place at 12.30 PM IST
Time – September 1, 1PM IST
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: L Emilio
Batters: D Singh, G Frederico Gomes, J Vifah, R Bakum (c)
All-rounders: A Singh (vc), J Bulele, O Harvey
Bowlers: D Anefie, J Joao, S Awiah.
GHA vs MOZ Playing XI
Ghana: J Theodore (wk), R Bakum, J Vifah, D Singh, A Singh, O Harvey, R Baaleri, S Awiah, D Anefie, K Bagabena, G Bakiweyem.
Mozambique: L Emilio (wk), V Tembo, G Frederico Gomes, L Solomone, A Navicha, J Bulele, F Cossa, J Huo, J Joao, L Simango, Z Matsinhe.
Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.