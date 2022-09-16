GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ghana vs Mozambique, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Willowmoore Park, Benoni 1 PM IST September 16, Friday.

Here is the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, GHA vs MOZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GHA vs MOZ Playing 11s ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Ghana vs Mozambique, Fantasy Playing Tips – ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 match toss between Ghana vs Mozambique will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – September 1, 1PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: L Emilio

Batters: D Singh, G Frederico Gomes, J Vifah, R Bakum (c)

All-rounders: A Singh (vc), J Bulele, O Harvey

Bowlers: D Anefie, J Joao, S Awiah.

GHA vs MOZ Playing XI

Ghana: J Theodore (wk), R Bakum, J Vifah, D Singh, A Singh, O Harvey, R Baaleri, S Awiah, D Anefie, K Bagabena, G Bakiweyem.

Mozambique: L Emilio (wk), V Tembo, G Frederico Gomes, L Solomone, A Navicha, J Bulele, F Cossa, J Huo, J Joao, L Simango, Z Matsinhe.