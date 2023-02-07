Top Recommended Stories

Ghana Footballer Christian Atsu Survives Turkey Earthquakes, Pulled Alive From Debris

The Ghana international is now playing with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, the main club in Hatay, which was one of the most affected Turkish cities during the earthquakes.

Published: February 7, 2023 1:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ghana Footballer Christian Atsu Survives Turkey Earthquakes, Pulled Alive From Debris. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Good news coming in from Turkey’s Hayat region on Tuesday where missing Ghanian footballer Christian Atsu has been finally found and rescued alive from the wreckage caused due to the horrific earthquake.

As per Turkish media, Atsu and his Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut were left under rubble after the quake.

Turkish Journalist, Yagız Sabuncuoglu confirmed on Twitter that the 31-year old striker has been safely recovered from the rubble and has been transported to the hospital. He has suffered injuries in his right foot and had difficulty in breathing.

Ghana National Football Team also tweeted about the footballer and have confirmed he is doing fine and receiving necessary treatments.

Atsu was among those who had gone missing after the first quake hit Turkey two days ago.

Atsu has spent the majority of his club career in England where he signed for Chelsea in September 2013. Then, he was loaned to a host of clubs including Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle United FC, for whom he signed permanently in 2017.

Published Date: February 7, 2023 1:41 PM IST

