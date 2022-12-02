Ghana vs Uruguay Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India

Ghana vs Uruguay Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: All You Need To Know (Credits: Bediaku/ Twitter)

Qatar: The Ghana against Uruguay match is a repeat of one of the World Cup’s most contentious games: Luis Suárez in 2010 used a deliberate handball on the goal line at the end of extra time in the quarterfinals to deny Ghana a certain goal and a place in history as the first African team to reach the semifinals.

Suárez was sent off for the handball but celebrated wildly on the sidelines when Asamoah Gyan hit the penalty off the crossbar. Uruguay won the ensuing penalty shootout.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India:

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Ghana vs Uruguay Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will be played on Friday, December 02 from 3:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will be played at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.