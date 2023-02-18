Home

Ghanian Footballer Christian Atsu Found Dead Under Earthquake Rubble in Turkey

His last club was Turkish First Division's Hatayspor and in 65 international matches, Atsu scored 10 times for the Black Stars.

Antakya, Turkey: Tragic news coming in from Turkey’s Antakya that former New Castle United and Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble, days after a devastating earthquake rocked the entire countries of Turkey and Syria.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones”, Atsu’s agent Nana Sechere tweeted.

Just a day after the horrific natural hazard, it was reported that Atsu, 31 was pulled out of the debris and was receiving necessary treatment at the hospital. Even Ghana Football Association also confirmed about his well being.

But unfortunately the lifeless body of the Ghana footballer was pulled out under the rubble of a destroyed building in Antakya, Turkish channel TRT Haber broke the news on Saturday.

The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023. May his Soul Rest in Peace! 🖤🕊️ 📰: https://t.co/iJ38HQWPtv pic.twitter.com/6gjdkxlvzy — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 18, 2023

Atsu has spent the majority of his club career in England where he signed for Chelsea in September 2013. Then, he was loaned to a host of clubs including Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle United FC, for whom he signed permanently in 2017. His last club was Turkish First Division’s Hatayspor and in 65 international matches, Atsu scored 10 times for the Black Stars.

