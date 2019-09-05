So, India captain Virat Kohli will represent Pakistan against England in 2025? It may sound strange, but a propaganda video, released by a Pakistani agency predicts that the Islamist dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will be realised by 2025 so much so that Virat Kolhi will then be part of the Pakistani cricket team. So, will it happen? Of course no! A journalist named Naila Inayat posted the video of the Pakistani dream where they conquer India and name it Greater Pakistan. In the video, Babar Azam opens the batting with Virat Kohli against England in 2025 T20 World Cup. After Pakistan conquer India, not just Kohli, but Shikhar Dhawan as well is playing for Pakistan.

Here is the viral video:

Pakistan cricket team playing in Srinagar, Virat Kohli playing for Pakistan. Just some regular delusions, nothing else. pic.twitter.com/swBnUp3ShM — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 4, 2019

In the video, a family drawing room is shown where a girl confirms that Kohli is playing and he would be the match-winner. It is bizarre!

It is also hilarious when the father of the kid says that Kohli once played for India. The boy was shocked and then he replies, “What India”.

Kohli has recently surpassed Dhoni to become the most successful Indian captain in Tests after defeating West Indies at Jamaica. Unfortunately, Kohli has slipped from No 1 to the second spot in the ICC Test rankings after Australian premier batsman Steve Smith pipped him to the top of the tree.

Kohli would now be focussing on the home series against South Africa. India is No 1 in the World Test Championship rankings after two Tests with 120 points.