GHC vs GHG Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Greater Helsinki CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s GHC vs GHG at Kerava National Cricket Ground: In the final league match of the Finnish Premier League 2020, Greater Helsinki CC will square off against GYM Helsinki Gymkhana today. Also Read - AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11, 4th T20I, Tips And Hints: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria Women vs Germany Women at Seebarn Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST Friday August 14

Fourth-placed GYM Helsinki Gymkhana have played 13 matches so far and registered six wins and as many defeats with one no result. Their opponents today have also played 13 games but lost eight and won four of them with one no result. They are currently at the sixth spot. Also Read - BSCR vs RCD Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips BSC Rehberge vs RC Dresden, 2nd Semifinal at Ostrapark 3:30 PM IST Friday August 14

Finland kickstarted its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1. Cricket across the world was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League was the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title. Also Read - BSVB vs USGC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips BSV Britannia vs USG Chemnitz, 1st Semifinal at Ostrapark 1:30 PM IST Friday August 14

Toss: The toss between Greater Helsinki CC and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



GHC vs GHG My Dream11 Team

Hamzah Mukhtar (captain), Naveed Shahid (vice-captain), Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Sohail Amin, Abdullah Attiqe, Ghulfam Nazir, Saif-ur-Rehman, Ziaur Rehman

GHC vs GHG Squads

Greater Helsinki CC: Sohail Amin, Ali Waris, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Kamran Waheed, Pranjay Arya, Ronald Peter, Asad Ijaz, Ahmed Cheema, Rizwan Ali, Ziaur Rehman, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ghulfam Nazir, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Abdullah Attiqe, Parveen Kumar Garhwal

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Ahmad Jaleel, Pankaj Saharan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai, Zubair Tariq, Saif-ur-Rehman, Umair Akhtar, Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Hassan, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Arslan Gondal, Mohammad Azhar, Ali Masood, Md Junaid Khan, Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GHC Dream11 Team/ GHG Dream11 Team/ Greater Helsinki CC Dream11 Team/ GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.