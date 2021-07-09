GHF vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League

Guangzhou FC vs Port FC Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GHF vs POR at i-mobile stadium: In another exciting encounter of Asian Champions League, Port FC will lock horns with the Guangzhou FC at the i-mobile stadium on Friday. The Asian Champions League GHF vs POR match will start at 7.30 PM IST – July 9. Guangzhou FC are coming into this contest game following a string of poor performances in the ongoing AFC Champions League. The Chinese outfit has failed to pick up any point so far with the hosts registering three losses in their previous outings. They haven’t scored any goals and conceded 12 till now in five matches. Guangzhou FC are lying at the 7th position in the league standings. Here is the Asian Champions League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GHF vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction, GHF vs POR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GHF vs POR Probable XIs Asian Champions League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Guangzhou FC vs Port FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Asian Champions League.Also Read - WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Coolidge Ground 7 PM IST July 9 Friday

TIME: The Asian Champions League match between Guangzhou FC and Port FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST – July 9. Also Read - INB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain- Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarians, Playing XIs For Today's Match 17 at Vassil Levski National Academy at 11:30 AM IST July 9 Friday

Venue: i-mobile stadium. Also Read - GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Germany vs France Women’s T20I: Captain, Vice-captain - Germany vs France, Playing 11s, Team News of 1st T20I From National Performance Centre at 6:30 PM IST July 8 Thursday

GHF vs POR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Z Jianzhi

Defenders – P Roller (VC), D Rochela, E Dolah, W Tianqing

Midfielders – S Jakkuprasat, S Go, F Hengbo, Z Zili

Strikers – P Prempak (C), S Suarez

Guangzhou FC Dream11 Key Players

Zhang Jianzhi

Zhang Zili

Fan Hengbo

Port FC Dream11 Key Players

Pakorn Prempak

Elias Dolah

Philip Roller

GHF vs POR Probable Playing 11s

Guangzhou FC: Jianzhi Zhang (GK); Tianging Wang, Zhihao Zhang, Quanjiang Chen, Rijin Chen; Jintao Liao, Sai Ruan, Zhengfeng Chen, Hengbo Fan; Kaizhou Huang.

Port FC: Watchara (GK), Aksornsri, Rochela, Dolah, Roller, Ko, Chakkuprasart, Baggio, Suarez, Prempak, Sombatyotha.

GHF vs POR Squads

Port FC: Siwakorn Chakkuprasart, Seul-Ki Ko, Sergio Suarez, Nitipong Zandon, Elias Dolah,Worawut Srisupa, Bordin Phala, Thitathon Aksornsri, David Rochela, Nattawut Sombatyotha, Jhon Baggio.

Guangzhou FC: Hengbo Fan, Quangjiang Chen, Zhihao Zhang, Jianzhi Zhang, Kaizhou Huang, Tianging Wang, Hengbo Fan, Zhengfeng Chen.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GHF Dream11 Team/ POR Dream11 Team/ Guangzhou FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Port FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Asian Champions League/ Fantasy Football Tips and more.