Gymkhana Helsinki vs Greater Helsinki CC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League – T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's GHG vs GHC at Kerava National Ground: In an exciting league match of Finnish Premier League – T20 tournament, Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) is all set to take on Greater Helsinki (GHC) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground on June 23 (Tuesday). The Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs GHC T20 match will kick-start at 8.30 PM IST. Helsinki Gymkhana registered their second consecutive win in the tournament with a six-wicket win over reigning Champions Helsinki Cricket Club. Shahid Gondal scored a fine half-century to guide Gymkhana past the finish line. On the other hand, Greater Helsinki also defeated Helsinki CC by 37 runs to win their first match of the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Gymkhana Helsinki and Greater Helsinki CC will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A Attiqe

Batsmen: M Gawas (VC), A Jaleel, G Nazir

All-rounders: P Saharan, F Shahzad, A Waris, N Shahid (C)

Bowlers: A Rehman, J Jan, S Amin

GHG vs GHC Probable Playing XIs

Helsinki Gymkhana: Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Simranjeet Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rahman and Qais Yousufzai.

Greater Helsinki CC: Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad and Ronald Peter.

GHG vs GHC Squads

GHG: Faisal Shahzad (C), Ahmad Jaleel, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Pankaj Saharan, Mohamed Azhar, Qais Yousufzai, Muhammad Hassan, Simranjeet Brar, Irfan Yousefzai, Javed Jan, Noufal Khalid, Umer Akhtar, Atti Rehman.

GHC: Ziaur Rehman, Aitzaz Hussain, Praveen Kumar Garhwal, Naveed Shahid, Kamran Waheed, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Rizwan Ali, Ronald Peter, Kashif Muhammad, Abdullah Attique, Adnan Ahmed, Ali Waris, Ghulfam Nazir, Sohail Amin.

