Greater Helsinki Markhors vs SKK Rapids Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Finland 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's GHM vs SKK at Kerava National Cricket Stadium: On the first day of the ECS T10 – Finland competition, a total of four games be played throughout the day. In the third match of the day, Greater Helsinki Markhors will take on SKK Rapids at the Kerava National Cricket Stadium. The ECS T10- Finland 2020 GHM vs SKK match will begin at 6.30 PM IST – August 8. Greater Helsinki Markhor will come into the match after playing their campaign opener against Empire Blades. On the other hand, SKK Rapids will take the field after battling out Helsinki Cricket Club. Although, it is going to be a tough day for both sides. But, GHM and SKK will look to grab a win in their very second game of the tournament.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Finland 2020 match toss between Greater Helsinki Markhors and SKK Rapids will take place at 5 PM (IST).

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: G. Nazir, A. Attiqe

Batsmen: A. Ahmad, P. Arya, P. Vijendran

All-Rounders: N. Collins (C), N. Shahid, J. Goodwin (VC)

Bowlers: K. Muhammad, W. Raja, A. Ghani

GHM vs SKK Probable Playing XIs

Greater Helsinki Markhors: Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Adnan Ahmad, Shahzad Shabbir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Hamzah Mukhtar, Kashif Muhammad, Ahmed Cheema, Ali Waris, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain.

SKK Rapids: Jordan Obrien (WK), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Qaiser Siddique, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam.

GHM vs SKK Squads

Greater Helsinki Markhors (GHM): Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ahmed Cheema, Pranjay Arya, Haseeb Tahir, Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ronald Peter, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Sohail Amin, Iatazaz Hussain, Rizwan Ali.

SKK Rapids (SKK): Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady.

