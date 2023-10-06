Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters Dream11 Prediction For Oman D20 League

Home

Bousher Busters will be confident after their 4-wicket win over Qurum Thunders in their recent outing. They come into this match placed comfortably in the 2nd position on the points table.

Ghubrah Giants will face Bousher Busters in Oman D20 League

In match 24 of the ongoing Oman D20 League, Ghubrah Giants will take on Bousher Busters in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Ghubrah Giants’ last appearance in this tournament was in Match 20 and they come into this match after having tasted defeat by 41 runs.

Toss: The toss of the match between Ghubrah Giants and Bousher Busters is slated to be held at 4:45 PM IST

Time: The match will begin at 5 PM IST

Venue: Al Ameerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Aaqib Ilyas Sulehri

Vice Captain: Adeeb Usmani

Wicket-Keepers: Adeeb Usmani

Batters : Narayan Saishiv

All-Rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Aaqib Ilyas Sulehri, Wasim Ali, Asim Kamal, Prabhakaran Kannan

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Suhil Kanagaraj, GL Yashas

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters: Probable Playing XI

Ghubrah Giants: Prabhakaran Kannan (c), Saishiv Narayan, Usama Aqeel Ahmad, Muhammad Raheem, Barathwaj Vinayagam (wk), Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Sivaraj Dheenadhayalu, Suhil Kanagaraj, Banty Nandy, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, GL Yashas

Bousher Busters: Aaqib Ilyas, Pruthvi Machhi, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Wasim Ali, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Hammad Mirza, Asim Kamal, Syed Muzamil, Fayyaz Butt, Aqil Khan

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters: Full Squads

Ghubrah Giants: Prabhakaran Kannan (c), Saishiv Narayan, Usama Aqeel Ahmad, Muhammad Raheem, Barathwaj Vinayagam (wk), Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Sivaraj Dheenadhayalu, Suhil Kanagaraj, Banty Nandy, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, GL Yashas, Kasirajan Balakannan, Umair Shakeel, Arun Dev, Hanif Ullah, Muhammed Waqas, Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Lakshmi Narayanapura, Jaspreet Singh-I, Tanuj Sivakumar

Bousher Busters: Aaqib Ilyas, Pruthvi Machhi, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Wasim Ali, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Hammad Mirza, Asim Kamal, Syed Muzamil, Fayyaz Butt, Aqil Khan, Bilal Shah, Imran Ali-I, Shubo Pal, Hammad Ifraq, Fawad Ali-I

