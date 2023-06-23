GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Giamata vs UNEFS, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 1.45 PM IST June 23, Friday
TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Giamata vs UNEFS will take place at 5.15 PM (IST).
Time – 1:45 AM IST
Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.
GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team
Dilum Fernando, Sohel Shaikh, Anand Rajshekara(c), Aryan Mohammed, Safeer Muhammad, Haider Ali, Mihnea Pantea, Indunil Perera, Younas Jutt, Pavel Florin, Aamir Ali(vc)
GIA vs UNE Probable Playing XIs
Giamata: Dilum Fernando(C), Sohel Shaikh, Anand Rajshekara, Aryan Mohammed(wk), Chamalka Fernando, Abdus Salam, R Pisal, Safi Ahmad Umair, Janitha Fernando, Dimuth Manohara, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran
UNEFS: Safeer Muhammad, Haider Ali, Mihnea Pantea, Indunil Perera, Waqas Rana, Kulvinder Singh, Cristian Pantea, Muhammad Yasir, Shahab Alam, Adeel Muhammad, Talha Cheema, Younas Jutt, Pavel Florin, Aamir Ali
