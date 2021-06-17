Gianluigi Buffon has signed a contract with Parma, a club he started his career with 26 years ago. Earlier, reports had suggested that this move was on the cards, but finally, the iconic Italian goalkeeper has put pen to paper. Buffon was a part of the Juventus setup since 2001. At the Bianconeri, Gigi had to adapt to a new role as Wojciech Szczesny’s backup, and it wasn’t an easy task for one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. Also Read - Copa America 2021 Streaming: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, IST Time Table, TV Telecast and LIVE Online Streaming

The 43-year-old intends to continue playing and his presence at Parma would also help the second division club grow. Reports suggest the contract with Parma is a one-year thing.

“I made a calculation. If I went to Serie B at the age of 28, as the best goalkeeper in the world, at 43 it shouldn’t be so hard. Also because I play for passion, for the challenge, for ambition. If there is no emotional involvement, I wouldn’t be able to play even with the amateurs,” he recently told Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“For me, Max was the correct solution, because you can’t waste time at Juventus. He knows the environment inside out, and how to behave, he knows what directives to give, how to organize things. Then, throughout all these managerial changes at the club, a figure like him acts as a glue,” he added.