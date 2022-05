GIB vs CZR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Valletta Cup T20 2022

GIB vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Valletta Cup T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gibraltar vs Czech Republic, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa, Malta May 11, 3:30 PM IST Wednesday

Here is the Valletta Cup T20 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GIB vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, GIB vs CZR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GIB vs CZR Playing 11s Valletta Cup T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gibraltar vs Czech Republic, Fantasy Playing Tips T20I,Valletta Cup T20 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Valletta Cup T20 2022 T20 Series toss between Gibraltar vs Czech Republic will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Time – 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

GIB vs CZR My Dream 11 Team

Kieron Ferrary, Andrew Reyes, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arun Ashokan, Balaji Pai, Louis Bruce, Sabawoon Davizi, Kenroy Nestor, Mark Garratt, Naveed Ahmed

Captain: Arun Ashokan Vice Captain: Louis Bruce

GIB vs CZR Probable Playing XI

Gibraltar: Balaji Pai (c), Nikhil Advani, Louis Bruce, Luke Collado (wk), Richard Cunningham, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Charles Harrison, Philip Raikes, Andrew Reyes, Dave Robeson.

Czech Republic: S Grover, K Mendon, S Davizi, S Sengupta, V Jagannivasan, S Wickremasinghe, A Ashokan, K Mehta, N Ahmed, A Waqar, K Gilham