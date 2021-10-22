GIB vs SWI Dream11 Team Predictions Valletta Cup T20

Gibraltar vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction Valletta Cup T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs SWI Today's GIB vs SWI at Marsa Sports Complex: In match no. 2 of the Valletta Cup T20 tournament, Gibraltar will take on Switzerland at the Marsa Sports Complex on Friday. The Valletta Cup T20 GIB vs SWI match will start at 1:30 PM IST – October 22. Gibraltar were unable to win a single game out of their recent five matches whereas Switzerland did not play any competitive cricket in the last few years.

TOSS: The Valletta Cup T20 toss between Gibraltar and Switzerland (Match 2) will take place at 1 PM IST – October 22.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

GIB vs SWI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Luke Collado

Batters – Anser Mehmood, Faheem Nazir, Kenroy Nestor

All-rounders – Balaji Pai (VC), Aidan Andrews (C), James Fitzgerald

Bowlers – Asad Mahmood, Ashwin Vinod, Morgan Peters, Richard Cunningham

GIB vs SWI Probable Playing XIs

Gibraltar: Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Chris Delany, Phil Raikes, Luke Collado, James Fitzgerald, Balaji Pai, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Andrew Reyes, Charles Harrison.

Switzerland: Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Idrees Ul Haque, Aidan Andrews, Anser Mehmood, Arjun Vinod, Nicolas Henderson (C), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood.

GIB vs SWI Squads

Gibraltar: Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Chris Delany, Phil Raikes, Luke Collado, James Fitzgerald, Balaji Pai, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Andrew Reyes, Charles Harrison, Dave Robeson, Kieron Ferrary.

Switzerland: Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Idrees Ul Haque, Aidan Andrews, Anser Mehmood, Arjun Vinod, Nicolas Henderson (C), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Nicolas Henderson, Arjun Vinod.

