Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Gibraltar vs Portugal Prediction Iberia Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 GIB vs POR at Murcia: In the match no. 5 of Iberia Cup 2019, Gibraltar will take on Portugal at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia. After losing their two opening T20I games, Gibraltar will look for an improved show versus Portugal. They had a tough start to their T20I career as they suffered big losses in their first two games of Iberia Cup. In their first game, Gibraltar posted 113/6 in their 20 overs which the Portugal team chased down with six wickets to spare. Whereas in the next game, Gibraltar was comprehensively beaten by Spain in another lopsided contest.

Iberia Cup is an upcoming Twenty20 International cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Spain between October 25-27 (2019). The participating teams will be hosts Spain, along with Gibraltar and Portugal. The teams will be playing for the Iberian Cup, which was last contested in the 1990s.

TOSS – The toss between Gibraltar and Portugal will take place at 2 PM (IST).

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia

My Dream11 Team

Chris Delany, Imran Khan, Zohaib Sarwar, Matthew Hunter, Balaji Pai (C), Tariq Aziz (VC), Mark Bacarese, Francoise Stoman (WK), Edmund Packard, Najjam Shahzad and Amer Ikram.

GIB vs POR Probable Playing XIs

Portugal: Tariq Aziz, Arslan Ahmed, Zohaib Sarwar, Amer Ikram, Mian Mehmood, Paulo Buccimazza (C), Najjam Shahzad, Francoise Stoman (WK), Imran Khan, Syed Ali Naqi, Md Fakhrul Hussain.

Gibraltar: Matthew Hunter (C), Balaji Pai, Mark Bacarese, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Julian Freyone, Luke Collado (WK), Richard Hatchman, Edmund Packard, Kenroy Nestor, Mark Garratt.

SQUADS

Gibraltar: Matt Hunter (C), Balaji Avinash Pai (VC), Nikhil Advani, Mark Bacarese, Timothy Caruana, Luke Collado (wk), Chris Delaney, James Fitzgerald, Julian Freyone, Mark Garratt, Ric Hatchman, Kenroy Nestor, Adam Orfila and Ed Packard.

Portugal: Arslan Ahmed, M Sajjad Yousef, Najjam Shahzad, Md Fakhrul Hussain, Paolo Buccimazza (C), Francoise Stoman (wk), Sukhwinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Amer Ikram, Imran Khan, Assad Mehmood, Mian Shahid Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ POR Dream11 Team/ GIB Dream11 Team/ Portugal Dream11 Team/ Gibraltar Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.