Dream11 Team Gibraltar vs Spain Prediction Iberia Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 6 GIB vs SPA at Murcia: In the match no. 6 of Iberia Cup 2019, Gibraltar will take on Spain at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia. Spain have been the better team so far having defeated Portugal twice and Gibraltar once. Gibraltar will be playing two matches on Sunday with first of them being against Portugal. The game against Spain will start soon after the completion of the morning fixture.

Iberia Cup is an upcoming Twenty20 International cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Spain between October 25-27 (2019). The participating teams will be hosts Spain, along with Gibraltar and Portugal. The teams will be playing for the Iberian Cup, which was last contested in the 1990s.

TOSS – The toss between Gibraltar and Spain will take place at 6:00 PM IST on October 27.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia

My Dream11 Team

Awais Ahmed, Julian Freyone, Yasir Ali, Chris Delany, Balaji Pai (captain), Faran Afzal (vice-captain), Matthew Hunter, Paul Hennessy, Tom Vine, Edmund Packard, Tauqeer Hussain

GIB vs SPA Probable Playing XIs

Gibraltar (Probable XI): Matthew Hunter (captain), Balaji Pai, Mark Bacarese, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Julian Freyone, Luke Collado (wicketkeeper), Richard Hatchman, Edmund Packard, Kenroy Nestor, Mark Garratt

Spain (Probable XI): Faran Afzal, Paul Hennessy, Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal, Awais Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Christian Muñoz Mills (captain), Tauqeer Hussain, Nadim Hussain, Atif Mehmood, Raja Adeel, Tom Vine

SQUADS:

Gibraltar: Matt Hunter (C), Balaji Avinash Pai (VC), Nikhil Advani, Mark Bacarese, Timothy Caruana, Luke Collado (wk), Chris Delaney, James Fitzgerald, Julian Freyone, Mark Garratt, Ric Hatchman, Kenroy Nestor, Adam Orfila and Ed Packard

Spain: Faran Afzal, Paul Hennessy, Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Christian Munoz(c), Awais Ahmed(w), Raja Adeel Iqbal, Mukhtiar Singh, Tom Vine, Vinod Kumar, Zulqarnain Haider, Taqueer Hussain, Jack Perman, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Rhys Morgan

