GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Babonneau Leatherbacks Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GICB vs BLS at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium: In match no. 19 of Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on Gros Islet Cannon Blasters at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast GICB vs BLS match will start at 9 PM IST – May 9. After winning their first match against the Coal Pots by 5 wickets, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters lost two consecutive matches on the trot and are lying at the seventh position in the standings with just two points. On the other hand, Babonneau Leatherbacks started off with a flyer as they beat Sulphur City Stars by 11 runs. However, they lost their second match against Choiseul Coal Pots by 8 wickets.

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 9.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

GICB vs BLS My Dream11 Team

Shervon Joseph (C), Lee Solomon (VC), Qwaine Henry, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Larry Edward, Zayee Antoine, Caleb Thomas, Jevaughn Charles, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius,

GICB vs BLS Probable Playing XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Kimani Melius (C), Khan Elcock, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Vernilius Gabriel (wk), Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Larry Edwards, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius and Bolton Sayers.

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Quaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Nehemiah Wilfred, Shervon Joseph (C), Caleb Thomas, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Stuart Calderon and Jevaughn Charles.

GICB vs BLS Squads

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius (C), Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul and Vidal Crandon.

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (C), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Qwaine Henry, Steven Abraham (WK) and Jervaughn Charles.

