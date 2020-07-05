GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Tips And Prediction

South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's GICB vs CCMH T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium: After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the 26th match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take on Central Castries Mindhood at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Thursday. The St Lucia T10 Blast GICB vs CCMH match will start at 12 AM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Central Castries Mindhood will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

GICB vs CCMH My Dream11 Team

K Melius (captain), T Gabriel (vice-captain), L Solomon, G Prospere, G Serieux, A Prospere, K Arnold, D John, T Chicot, K Lesporis, D Edward

GICB vs CCMH Squads

Central Castries: Alvin Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Johnnel Eugene, Keygan Arnold, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Rahym Joseph, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Simeon Gerson, Garvin Serieux, Dane Edward, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dalton Polius, Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel

