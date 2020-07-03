Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The toss between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Mon Repos Stars will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

GICB vs MRS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux

Batsmen: Lee Solomon, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Kimani Melius (VICE CAPTAIN)

All-rounders: Tarryck Gabriel (CAPTAIN), Don Edward, Hazel Charlery

Bowlers: Larry Edwards, Tyrel Chicot, Kevin Augustin

SQUADS

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.

