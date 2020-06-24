Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Vieux Fort North Raiders Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s GICB vs VFNR at Daren Sammy National Stadium: In an exciting St. Lucia T10 Blast on day 2 of the competition, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 24 (Wednesday). St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. Also Read - BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindhood Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10PM IST June 24

If we go by the results on day one, sparks tend to fly as the batsmen will be looking to make the most of the batting surface. It is safe to say that the pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Earlier in the day, Babonneau Leatherbacks will play Central Castries in the second day of the competition as another big step is taken is resuming cricket in the Caribbean following the Coronavirus Pandemic. Also Read - MUN vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Sheffield United Football Match at Old Trafford, Manchester 10.30 PM IST June 24

TOSS – The toss between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Vieux Fort North Raiders will take place at 9.30 PM (IST). Also Read - FPC vs ECC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Finnish Pakistani Club vs Empire CC at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

Time: 12 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux

Batsmen: Al Prince, Jevin Isidore, D. Edward, Jard Goodman

All-Rounders: Curtly Johnny (vc), Garvey Mitchel, D. Edward (C)

Bowlers: Atanus Alberson, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson

GICB vs VFNR Probable Playing XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: G Serieux, K Melius, D Edward, J Goodman, L Solomon, D Edward, T Gabriel, T Chicot, S Gerson, D Polius, K Sexius.

Vieux Fort North Raiders: J Peters, J Isidore, A Prince, C Fanis, D Naitram, C Johnny, E Sextius, G Mitchell, S Paul, R Hippoltye, A Alberson.

GICB vs VFNR Squads

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Atanus Alberson, Chrislon Fanis, Hafeez Ali, Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Garvey Mitchel, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Shem Paul and Ricky Hippoltye.

