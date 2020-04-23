Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec have won the second stage of the Giro d’Italia Virtual thanks to Matteo Spreafico (with the best individual time of 58’08”) and Luca Chirico with a combined time of 2:03’15”, beating Astana Pro Team, second at 03’01” and the Italian National team, in third at 11’53”. Also Read - Giro d'Italia Virtual: Lutsenko, Martinelli Ride Astana Pro to Opening Stage Win

Astana Pro Team, represented by Omar Fraile and Hugo Houle, retained the Maglia Rosa with a 10'19" lead over Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec and 15'38" on the Italian national team.

In the Pink Race, it was stage victory for Movistar Team Women (combined time 2:31:56) thanks to Gloria Rodriguez (1:10'23", the stage's fastest finisher) and Katrine Aalerud; Trek-Segafredo (today represented by Elisa Longo Borghini and Lucinda Brand) finished second at 4'40" ahead of the Italian national team at 27'49".

Trek-Segafredo retained the lead in the general clarification with a 6’23” lead over Movistar Team Women and 27’27” on the Italian national team (today represented by Elena Cecchini and Marta Cavalli).

The Giro d’Italia Virtual, raising vital funds for the Italian Red Cross, has been created in collaboration with Enel (the event’s official presenting partner), Garmin Edge and Tacx. The race is also officially sponsored by Castelli, Bianchi, NamedSport and Segafredo.