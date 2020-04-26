Vini Zabu KTM have won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia Virtual thanks to Veljko Stojnic and Andrea Bartolozzi with a combined time of 1:37’00”, beating Team Jumbo – Visma, second at 25″, and Astana Pro Team, in third at 1’33”. Domenico Pozzovivo, riding today for the Italian national team, was the stage’s fastest finisher in 47’03”. Also Read - Giro d'Italia Virtual: Androni Giocattoli Win Stage 2

Astana Pro Team, today represented by Davide Martinelli and Yevgeniy Gidich, retained the Maglia Rosa with a 14'30" lead over Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec and 16'08" on the Italian national team.

In the Pink Race, it was stage victory for Trek-Segafredo (combined time 1:55'17") thanks to Ellen van Dijk (0:56'18", the stage's fastest finisher) and Audrey Cordon Ragot. Astana Women's Team (with Katia Ragusa and Olga Shekel) finished second at 07'02" and the Italian national team (with Elena Cecchini and Maria Giulia Confalonieri) third at 7'16".

Trek-Segafredo increased the lead in the general clarification with a 34’43” advantage over the Italian national team and 1:08’36” over the Astana Women’s Team.

The Giro d’Italia Virtual, raising vital funds for the Italian Red Cross, has been created in collaboration with Enel (the event’s official presenting partner), Garmin Edge and Tacx. The race is also officially sponsored by Castelli, Bianchi, NAMEDSPORT and Segafredo.

RCS Sport is promoting a fundraising initiative in aid of the Italian Red Cross, accepting donations via the Rete del Dono giving portal. The fundraising campaign has been made possible by Rete del Dono – a longstanding partner of RCS Sport and notable coordinator of numerous successful sporting charity programs, including the Milano Marathon and Gran Fondo Strade Bianche. In the last few weeks alone, Rete del Dono has activated more than 70 fundraising campaigns aimed at battling the Covid-19 emergency.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Castelli have also pledged to donate 5 euros to the Italian Red Cross for each #Giro102 Race Jersey purchased through their website.