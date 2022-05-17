New Delhi: Gizmore, India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brand, today announced the appointment of ace cricketer Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador. With a special focus on fitness, Gizmore is part of the “Swasth Bharat – FIT INDIA” mission, and with Dinesh Karthik on board, the brand aims to build a blooming ecosystem for the masses.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Strongly Backs Dinesh Karthik For A Spot In India's T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Dinesh Karthik has represented India in a number of roles since 2004, including wicket-keeper, flamboyant opener, solid middle-order batsman, and clinical finisher. He is among the most sought-after sports personalities in the country. In this year’s IPL, he has played a key role in RCB’s current success with his batting and wicket-keeping skills and has emerged as a promising name for playing eleven for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Also Read - IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Serves Notice, Again | Jaideep Ghosh Column

Speaking on Dinesh Karthik’s appointment, Nishant Goel, Director – Marketing, Gizmore said, “Dinesh Karthik is a cricketing icon and a role model for youngsters. His single-minded quest for success and achievement perfectly embodies Gizmore’s personality. Mr. Karthik has made a name for himself through his unwavering zeal, tenacity, and willingness to push himself in pursuit of finesse and perfection. Also Read - IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Admits Contemplating Retiring Out to Get Dinesh Karthik in During SRH vs RCB

He is an ideal brand ambassador for Gizmore, which is founded on the pillars of innovation, longevity and fitness with its new-age products. Together, we aim to inspire the masses to participate in the FIT INDIA mission and push them to achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle with Gizmore smartwatches. We are looking forward to scaling greater heights through this association”.

Dinesh Karthik acknowledging his delight at being a part of Gizmore’s success, said, “I am ecstatic and honoured to be connected with Gizmore, a brand to which I can relate so readily. As an athlete, I’ve always believed in continuously pushing the limits and raising the bar for performance. And Gizmore, as a brand too, has a similar ideology and have a robust portfolio of new age fitness and audio product for young India.

Gizmore is a home-grown smart accessories manufacturer that has expanded its range and offers a complete bouquet of made in India smartwatches, personal audio, home audio and other smart products. Gizmore supports the “Swasth Bharat – FIT INDIA” mission and has developed products that encourage consumers to take an active role in physical fitness. As a part of this collaboration, the wicket-keeper batsman will be seen in an integrated campaign promoting the fitness and audio range of the Gizmore and expanding its consumer connect.

Gizmore has a clear vision for developing best-in-class technology products for the Indian masses and is focused on the government of India’s “Make in India” initiative. It has recently launched its first ‘Make in India’ smartwatch – GIZFIT 910 PRO at an introductory price of Rs.

2,499. Targeting health and lifestyle enthusiasts, GIZFIT 910 PRO is the only watch in this price segment to have build-in calling and support AI voice assistants. Gizmore has been enjoying a tremendous growth trajectory and GIZFIT 910 PRO is helping the brand in further augmenting its positioning and showcasing its commitment to delivering superior quality products at an affordable price.

Gizmore is a premium affordable smart accessories brand that offers premium products with innovative features and quality excellence and is in sync with the aspirations and demands of the consumer of new India. It is a one-stop-shop for consumers looking for mobile accessories, home audio, and wearables. The company has completely redefined the home audio space by offering products that are cutting-edge, eye-catching, and value for money. From tech enthusiasts to music aficionados, Gizmore has something to offer for everyone. Gizmore has set up a countrywide network of over 15,000 dealers across 225+ and is also available in 500+ modern retail outlets.