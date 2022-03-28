Live Cricket Streaming Gujarat Giants vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League 2022

Armed with hard-hitting all-rounders, new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would aim to start their IPL campaign on a winning note when they square off here on Monday. Gujarat could most likely open with young Shubman Gill and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is also a wicket-keeper.Also Read - IPL 2022, GT vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score, Match 4: Battle of Newbies; Hardik Pandya Square it off Against KL Rahul

The duo can take any opposition attack to task, but would need to be wary of the bounce at the Wankhede stadium. Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag Says Punjab Kings Seems to be Only Side Capable of Chasing 200 Runs After PBKS vs RCB Match

Known for his six-hitting prowess, Hardik this season will have to take more responsibility with the bat and also bat higher up the order. And ditto for Rahul Tewatia, who would need to shed his one match IPL wonder tag. Tewatia has already said that he would need to take more responsibility with the willow. Also Read - GT vs LSG 2022 | Opponents Get Tiny Little Chills...: Hardik Pandya's Warning to KL Rahul-Led Lucknow Super Giants Ahead Of Their 1st IPL 2022 Game | Video

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of GJ vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 AM IST.

Where is the GJ vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The GJ vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match Wankhede Stadium Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the GJ vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match?

GJ vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Network. The match will be telecast on Star Sports channel. You can watch live matches in different languages ​​on Star Sports channels.

Where can you live stream the GJ vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match?

IPL 2022 live streaming hotstar – The Indian Premier League 2022 match between GJ and LSG will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GJ vs LSG Squads IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rahsid Khan, Varun Aaron, Dashan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan.