In the match no.5 of Bangladesh T20 on Saturday, Gazi Group Chattogram and Gemcon Khulna will take on each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The Bangladesh T20 GKH vs GGC match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 28. While Gazi Group Chattogram have played just one game so far, Gemcon Khulna have played two. Gemcon Khulna have won one and lost one so far. They started off with a last-over win against Fortune Barisal when they chased 153 with a ball to spare. In their second game against Minister Rajshahi, they scored just 146 and lost with 16 balls to spare. On the other hand, Gazi Group Chattogram won the only game they have played so far. They annihilated Beximo Dhaka in their first game as the Mohammad Mithun-led side shot them out for a mere 88 before chasing it down in just 8.3 overs.

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 28, Saturday.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

GKH vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das (C), Mohammed Mithun

Batsmen: Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar (vc)

All-rounders: A Andrew S (VC), S Parameeswar, V Marimuthu

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam

GKH vs GGC Probable Playing XIs

Gemcon Khulna: Anamul Haque (wk), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam.

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

GKH vs GGC Squads

Gemcon Khulna: Anamul Haque Bijoy, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Salman Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu.

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur-ur-Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehedi Hasan.

