GKH vs GGC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Final – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s GKH vs GGC at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: The D-Day has arrived. In the final of the Bangladesh T20 2020 competition, Gemcon Khulna will face Gazi Group Chattogram today in Mirpur. Khulna qualified for the final after beating Chattogram in the first qualifier while Chattogram defeated Dhaka in the second qualifier to enter the summit clash. Also Read - SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sharjah Bukhatir vs Fujairah Ventures at Dubai International Stadium at 10.30 PM IST December 17 Thursday

Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GKH vs GGC, Bangladesh T20, Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Player List, Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram Bangladesh T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – GKH vs GGC T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram, Fantasy Prediction – Bangladesh T20 2020 Also Read - AVL vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Top Picks For Today's Aston Villa vs Burnley Football Match at Villa Park 11:30 PM IST December 17 Thursday

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 final match toss between Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram will take place at 3.30 PM IST – December 18, Friday. Also Read - OFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 Match 31: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL Football Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST December 17 Thursday

Time: 4 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

GKH vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Liton Das (captain), Mustafizur Rahman (vice-captain) Mohammad Mithun, Shuvagata Hom, Jahurul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

GKH vs GGC Probable Playing XIs

Gemcon Khulna: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Shykat Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan

GKH vs GGC Squads

Gemcon Khulna: Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu, Shahidul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza

Gazi Group Chattogram: Shykat Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GKH Dream11 Team/ GGC Dream11 Team/ Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Prediction/ Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Bangladesh T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.