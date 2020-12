GKH vs GGC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's GKH vs GGC at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In the sixteenth match of the Bangladesh T20 competition, Gemcon Khulna will take the field against Gazi Group.

Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GKH vs GGC, Bangladesh T20, Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Player List, Gazi Group Dream11 Team Player List

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group will take place at 5:30 PM IST – December 8, Tuesday.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

GKH vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Liton Das (captain), Mustafizur Rahman (vice-captain), Shuvagata Hom, Jahurul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shahidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

GKH vs GGC Probable Playing XIs

Gemcon Khulna: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

GKH vs GGC Full Squads

Gemcon Khulna: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Anamul Haque, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Sanjit Saha, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan

