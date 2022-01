Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Baroda T20 Challenge toss between Gladiators vs Challengers will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

GLA vs CHA My Dream11 Team

Shubham Jadhav, Aayush Rai, Dhruv N Patel, Abhijit Kumar, Kinit Patel, Malhar Ghewariya, Shlok Desai, Jainil Bhatt, Yashwardhan Singh, Pratik Ghodadara, Vijay Halai

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya Vice-captain: Shlok Desai

Probable Playing XIs

Gladiators

Amit Passi, Kinit Patel, Manav Bedekar, Shubham Jadhav(wk), Shlok Desai, Harshil Prajapati, Malhar Ghewariya©, Sachin Jha, Vijay Halai, Shalin Shah, Ram Bharwad

Challengers

Dhruv N Patel, Abhijit Kumar, Rajveer Jadhav, Yatharth Gunchala, Aayush Rai(wk), Pratik Ghodadra, Jainil Bhatt, Pratik Salunke, Yashwardhan Singh©, Jaypal Chad, Hemanth Punde

