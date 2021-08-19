GLA vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction English One-Day Cup

Glamorgan vs Durham Dream11 Team Prediction English One-Day Cup – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GLA vs DUR at Trent Bridge: In the highly-awaited FINAL of English One-Day Cup tournament, Glamorgan will lock horns with the Durham at the Trent Bridge on Thursday. The English One-Day Cup GLA vs DUR match will start at 5:30 PM IST – August 19. Both Glamorgan and Durham emerged as toppers and their respective groups and it will be interesting who will hold the nerve in the finals. Chasing 290 runs to confirm their final, Glamorgan reached home in the first semi-final by 5 wickets with 12 balls to spare. With collective efforts from experience and young players, they have reached this position where they are just one step away from holding the trophy. On the other hand, Durham defeated mighty Surrey in the 2nd semi-sinal by 5 wickets to reach the final for the 1st time since 2014

TOSS: The English One-Day Cup toss between Durham and Glamorgan will take place at 5 PM IST – August 19.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Trent Bridge.

GLA vs DUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tom Cullen

Batsmen – Hamish Rutherford, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Nick Selman

All-rounders – Scott Borthwick (VC), Joe Cooke (C), Steven Reingold

Bowlers – Michael Hogan, Paul van Meekeren, Luke Doneathy

GLA vs DUR Probable Playing 11s

Glamorgan: Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Tom Cullen (wk), Joe Cooke, Andrew Salter, Lukas Carey, James Weighell, Michael Hogan

Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (C), David Bedingham, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell.

GLA vs DUR Squads

Glamorgan: Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Steven Reingold, Tom Cullen(w), Joe Cooke, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Callum Taylor, Andy Gorvin.

Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (C), David Bedingham, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Harry Crawshaw, Paul van Meekeren, Ned Eckersley.

