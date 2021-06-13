GLA vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Glamorgan vs Essex Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GLA vs ESS at Sophia Gardens: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast tournament, Glamorgan will lock horns with the Essex at the Sophia Gardens on Sunday. The English T20 Blast GLA vs ESS match will start at 7 PM IST – June 13. Glamorgan, who will be playing their second T20 Blast 2021 game, lost their opening game to Gloucestershire by four runs. They will be eager to win today's match and open their account in T20 Blast. Essex Eagles, on the other hand, have won one out of their two T20 Blast matches and are currently fourth in the South Group points table. They lost their last game against the Hampshire Hawks by 13 runs.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Essex and Glamorgan will take place at 6:30 PM IST – June 13.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Sophia Gardens.

GLA vs ESS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chris Cooke

Batsmen – Marnus Labuschagne (C), Tom Westley, Colin Ingram

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham (VC), Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Dan Douthwaite

Bowlers – Samuel Cook, Timm van der Gugten, Jack Plom

GLA vs ESS Probable Playing 11s

Glamorgan: Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (C/ wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya.

Essex: Tom Westley, William Buttleman (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, James Porter.

GLA vs ESS Squads

Glamorgan: David Lloyd, Nicholas Selman, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk/C), Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Neser, James Weighell, Callum Taylor.

Essex: William Buttleman (wk), Tom Westley, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, James Porter, Adam Wheater, Varun Chopra, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater.

