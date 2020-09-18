Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's GLA vs GLO at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: As the English T20 Blast 2020 campaign marches on, two Central Group teams – Glamorgan and Gloucestershire will face each other in the T20 tournament at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff – September 18. The English T20 Blast GLA vs GLO match will commence at 11 PM IST. In their previous match, Glamorgan suffered a defeat against Somerset by 66 runs, while Gloucestershire beat Birmingham Bears by 50 runs. This year in English T20 Blast the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST) – September 18.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Chris Cooke

Batsmen: Callum Taylor, Nick Selman, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain (C)

All-Rounders: Andrew Salter, Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins (VC)

Bowlers: Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Tom Smith

GLA vs GLO Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (WK), Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Andy Balbirnie, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Lukas Carey, Callum Taylor, Billy Root, Graham Wagg, Michael Hogan.

Gloucestershire: Gareth Roderick (WK), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, George Scott, Jerome Taylor, Josh Shaw, David Payne.

GLA vs GLO SQUADS

Glamorgan (GLA): David Lloyd, Nicholas Selman, Chris Cooke(w/c), Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Owen Morgan, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Daniel Douthwaite, Kiran Carlson, Lukas Carey, Billy Root, Michael Hogan, Graham Wagg.

Gloucestershire (GLO): Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor(c), James Bracey(w), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth, Benny Howell.

