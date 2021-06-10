GLA vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GLA vs GLO at Sophia Gardens: In the South Group encounter of English T20 Blast tournament, Glamorgan will lock horns with the Gloucestershire at the Sophia Gardens on Thursday. The English T20 Blast GLA vs GLO match will start at 11 PM IST IST – June 10. Gloucestershire and Glamorgan open their campaign with a clash against each other at the home ground of the latter. Both the teams would be seeking a win in their first match. Last season, Gloucestershire had reached the semi-finals and this year the club aim's will be higher than that obviously. Glamorgan didn't manage to qualify for the knockout stages in the last season. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GLA vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction, GLA vs GLO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GLA vs GLO Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 10.

Time: 11 PM IST IST.

Venue: Sophia Gardens.

GLA vs GLO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips (VC)

Batsmen – Marnus Labuschagne (C), Colin Ingram, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain

All-rounders – Ryan Higgins, Michael Neser, David Lloyd

Bowlers – Timm van der Gugten, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith

GLA vs GLO Probable Playing 11s

Glamorgan: Colin Ingram, Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (C/WK) Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya.

Gloucestershire: Glenn Phillips (WK), Graeme van Buurem, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor.

GLA vs GLO Squads

Glamorgan: Colin Ingram, Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (wk/C), Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya, James Weighell, Nicholas Selman, Daniel Douthwaite.

Gloucestershire: Glenn Phillips (wk), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, George Hankins.

