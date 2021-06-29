GLA vs SUR Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 English T20 Blast

Glamorgan vs Surrey Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GLA vs SUR at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: In the 81st match of the Dream11 English T20 Blast tournament, Glamorgan will take on Surrey at Sophia Gardens on Tuesday. The Dream11 English T20 Blast GLA vs SUR match will start at 07:00 PM IST – June 29 Tuesday. Glamorgan have played nine games so far and have won just two out of them. Meanwhile, their opponents, Surrey have played nine matches and won four out of them. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 English T20 Blast toss between Glamorgan and Surrey will take place at 06.30 PM IST.

Time: 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens

GLA vs SUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Jamie Smith, Chris Cooke

Batsmen – Will Jacks (C), David Lloyd, Laurie Evans, Colin Ingram

All-rounders – Dan Douthwaite, Jamie Overton (VC)

Bowlers – Timm van der Gugten, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Moriarty

GLA vs SUR Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan: Kiran Carlson, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Billy Root, Chris Cooke (c & wk), Callum Taylor, James Weighell, Dan Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Roman Walker, Prem Sisodiya

Surrey: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (wk), Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Geddes, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty ©, Dan Moriarty

GLA vs SUR Squads

Glamorgan Squad: Kiran Carlson, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Billy Root, Chris Cooke (c & wk), Callum Taylor, James Weighell, Dan Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Roman Walker, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Neser, Tom Cullen, Joe Cooke

Surrey Squad: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (wk), Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Geddes, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (C), Dan Moriarty, Ryan Patel, Rikkie Clarke, Ben Foakes

