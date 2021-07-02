GLA vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

GLA vs SUS Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Glamorgan vs Sussex, 11:00 PM IST, July 2. Also Read - NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, 11:00 PM IST, July 1

Sussex is placed at the fifth position in the South Group as they have won three matches out of the 10 they have played whereas Glamorgan is in seventh place as they have managed the same number of wins in 11 matches. Also Read - LAN vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Lancashire vs Worcestershire, 11:00 PM IST, July 1

Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GLA vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, GLA vs SUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 Blast, GLA vs SUS Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – GLA vs SUS, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast, Dream11 Team Prediction Glamorgan vs Sussex. Also Read - GLO vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Gloucestershire vs Somerset, 11:00 PM IST, July 1

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Glamorgan vs Sussex will take place at 10:30 PM IST – July 2.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

GLA vs SUS My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, Luke Wright, Colin Ingram, Travis Head, David Lloyd, David Wiese, James Weighell, Dan Douthwaite, Mitch Claydon, Tymal Mills, Andrew Salter.

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Dan Douthwaite.

GLA vs SUS Probable Playing 11s

Glamorgan Chris Cooke (C & WK), Dan Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor and James Weighell.

Sussex Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Phil Salt (WK), Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Mitch Claydon, Travis Head, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese.

GLA vs SUS Squads

Glamorgan Kiran Carlson, Dan Douthwaite, Michael Hogan, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Tegid Phillips, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Roman Walker, James Weighell.

Sussex Philip Salt (WK), Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Chris Jordan, Aaron Thomason, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Oliver Carter, Henry Crocombe and Archie Lenham.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUS Dream11 Team/ GLA Dream11 Team/ Sussex Dream11 Team Prediction/ Glamorgan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.