An elated Glenn Maxwell reacted after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) buy the Australian swashbuckling batsman on Thursday in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell And Jhye Richardson Hit The Pay Dirt

After the bid, Maxwell took to Twitter and said that he cannot wait for the IPL. Maxwell tweeted: “Looking forward to joining @RCBTweets for this years. Can’t wait to put everything I have in to helping us lift the trophy!” Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Players Bought by Shreyas Iyer-Led DC, Full Squad

He sold for a higher price than what Kings XI Punjab was giving the Aussie.

It started with fierce bidding between KKR and RCB. The Virat Kohli led-RCB, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all showed interest in the Australian batsman and in the end, Maxwell was picked up by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore. Earlier, Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings (formerly KXIP) ahead of the mini-auction.

The IPL “mini-auction” this year is witnessing 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Earlier, RCB decided to retain 12 members of their IPL 2020 squad and the likes of Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali were released from the squad. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, and Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen for RCB this season. While, key performers of last season like Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj were also retained.

Australia limited-overs skipper Finch and England all-rounder Moeen Ali along with South Africa’s Chris Morris were shown the door.

RCB’s retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande.