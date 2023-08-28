Home

Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of T20I Series Vs South Africa Due To Ankle Injury

Australia are already without Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, and David Warner for the T20I series.

Glenn Maxwell (Image Source: Twitter)

Duban: Swashbuckling Australia batter Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the South Africa T20I series due to an ankle injury. Cricket Australia confirmed that Maxwell suffered a minor aggravation during a practice session in Durban. Australia are already without Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, and David Warner for the T20 series.

Australian chief selector Tony Dodemaide said that Maxwell will head back to Australia as a precautionary measure. A call on Maxwell’s participation in the ODI series against India ahead of the World Cup will be taken after consultation with the medical team.

“We are taking a precautionary approach, given Glenn was heading home next week in any case,” national selector Tony Dodemaide said in a statement.

“We will monitor Glenn’s recovery with a view to him being available for the three-match ODI series in India in advance of the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade has replaced Glenn Maxwell in the T20I squad for the South Africa series. Wade brings a lot of experience to the squad, having represented Australia in 75 T20Is since his debut in 2011.

“Wadey is a world-class performer and is fit and ready to go, having this week completed his commitments with the London Spirit in The Hundred,” Dodemaide continued.

The first T20 between South Africa and Australia gets underway at Kingsmead on Thursday.

