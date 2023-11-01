Glenn Maxwell Set To Miss Australia vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Tie Due To Injury; Report

Home

Australia will face England on November 4 Saturday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and the match will start at 2 PM IST.

New Delhi: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will likely to miss the ODI World Cup match against England which will be played on Saturday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 35-year-old all-rounder injured himself on Monday.

Australian all-rounder will be under concussion protocols for six to eight days reported ESPNCricinfo.

“Maxwell was holding onto a golf cart on the way back from the club house to the team bus when he lost his grip. He is expected to be under concussion protocols for six to eight days” reported ESPN.

Now in Maxwell’s absence, there are chances that Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green is likely to come in and Marnus Labuschagne has fixed his place in Playing XI.

In the recent clash against Netherlands, Maxwell slammed a 40 ball century and also bowled birrilant bowling along with Adam Zampa.

Earlier in their recent outing against New Zealand, Australia clung on to record a narrow win off the final ball against Neighbours New Zealand in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Set an improbable 389 to win, New Zealand were inspired by Rachin Ravindra’s outstanding century to set up a nail-biting finish in the highest-scoring match in the history of ODIs.Jimmy Neesham’s extraordinary 58 from 39 balls took them to the cusp of an extraordinary comeback victory, only for a brilliant run out to remove Neesham off the penultimate ball of the innings. With six required off the last ball, And Mitchell Starc held his nerve to deny No.11 Lockie Ferguson as the Black Caps ended on 383/9 and Australia won a nailbiter by just five runs. Runs flowed like water in a river during the monsoon, Australia rode on a brilliant opening partnership in an unusual first innings as they posted 388 at the picturesque ground in the foothills of the Himalayas. A remarkable opening partnership between David Warner (81 off 65) and the returning Travis Head (109 from 67) got Pat Cummins’ side off to a blistering start. Head’s first appearance of the tournament was a memorable one, as he slammed 17 boundaries, including seven maximums, in his brilliant century. Though the opening pair put on 175 in just 19 overs, Australia struggled to build on the platform through the middle overs. Mitchell Marsh (36 from 51 and Marnus Labuschagne (18 from 26) got particularly bogged down, with Glenn Phillips bowling superbly for 3-37 off ten overs, stepping up at just the right time for his team when Lockie Ferguson was forced off with an injury early in his spell. Glenn Maxwell (41 off 24), Josh Inglis (38 from 28) and Pat Cummins (37 off 14) exploded through the death overs to boost Australia’s score, but their 388 could have been even higher, with New Zealand taking four wickets for just 1 run in the last two overs to bowl their neighbours out for 388.

