Glenn Maxwell Set To Miss India Series To Get Fit For ODI World Cup – Report

Glenn Maxwell Set To Miss India Series To Get Fit For ODI World Cup – Report

Glenn Maxwell to miss out on the ODI series against Team India to stay fit for the upcoming edition of ODI World Cup 2023

Glenn Maxwell (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might be sitting out for the upcoming ODI series against India later this month as he is currently dealing with a sore ankle that even kept him from being part of the South African tour. The ODI World Cup 2023 is almost a month away and players will try to stay fit for the upcoming mega-tournament. Maxwell has decided to skip the series vs India for the same reason and to ensure his availability for the Australian team’s World Cup campaign in India starting from 5th October.

Maxwell was ruled out of the SA series for the soreness in his ankle and came back home after spending just four days in the Proteas land. He was experiencing soreness in the same leg that he broke in a freak accident back in November.

“I still want to play some part of that India series, but I’m not feeling any pressure on it. The selectors and the staff have been brilliant with me as well. They don’t want to put too much pressure on me to sort of set that date because they know they’ve got a bit of extra time before the World Cup. So instead of rushing it and probably putting myself a week or two behind, being able to give myself extra time and make sure we get through the whole tournament,” Glenn Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I don’t think I could have predicted how sore I was going to be once I got to South Africa, but it was one of those things. Even when I went to train that day, I still felt fine. There was nothing wrong. Something just got impinged. I think one of the tendons around my ankle was a little bit inflamed, there’s a bit of swelling, so it kept on catching, which meant it just gave me a bit of pain,” he added.

