Home

Sports

Glenn Maxwell Slams Fastest ODI World Cup Century; Breaks Aiden Markram’s Record

Glenn Maxwell Slams Fastest ODI World Cup Century; Breaks Aiden Markram’s Record

Maxwell dedicated his century to his newborn baby Logan Maverick Maxwell and his gesture went viral on social sphere.

Glenn Maxwell Slams Fastest ODI World Cup Century; Breaks Aiden Markram's Record

New Delhi: Glenn Maxwell slammed the fastest ODI World Cup century in an ODI World Cup 2023 match while playing against the Netherlands in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. The 35-year all-rounder just took 40 balls to reach the milestone.

Trending Now

Earlier, South Africa’s Aiden Markram slammed the fastest ton in the World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka. He took 49 balls to complete his century in the same ground while facing Sri Lanka but now Maxwell has broke all the record by smashing a ton in just 40 balls.

You may like to read

Maxwell dedicated his century to his newborn baby Logan Maverick Maxwell and his gesture went viral on social sphere.

Maxi smashed the Netherlands’ bowlers in all parts of the stadium. And he was given a standing ovation by the crowd for his thrilling innings.

Earlier, David Warner hit an impressive 104 runs off 93 balls. Warner made the ton more iconic by celebrating it in his famous ‘Pushpa’ style at the almost packed stadium. It was his 6th ODI World Cup ton.

After deciding to bat first, Australia didn’t get the kind of start they thought of as Mitchell Marsh (9) lost his wicket to Logan van Beek in the fourth over.

From there, Warner and Steven Smith (71) built up a solid 132 runs partnership to put Aussies on the drivers’ spot. Both the batters played some brilliant shots to entertain the cricket fanatics present in the stadium.

However, Aryan Dutt dismissed Smith to break the partnership. M Labuschagne (62) then joined hands with the opener batter to frustrate the Netherlands bowlers. The duo stitched 84-runs together.

At 244, Australia lost Labuschagne. Next batter Josh Inglis (14) also failed to spend time on crease as he was sent back early by Bas de Leede.

Soon after that, Warner also got out by Logan Van Beek.

But from there Maxwell changed the gear and entertained the cricket fanatics with some brilliant eye-catching shots all over the ground.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Also Watch:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.