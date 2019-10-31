Glenn Maxwell has withdrawn from Australia’s ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka to tend to his mental health.

Maxwell is to spend a ‘short tine away from the game.’

Maxwell, a limited-overs superstar, clubbed 28-ball 62 in the series opening T20I against Sri Lanka that culminated in a record victory for the hosts in Adelaide.

“Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game,” Cricket Australia (CA) team psychologist Michael Lloyd said in a statement on Thursday. “Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff.”

CA’s Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Oliver has ensured the 31-year-old Victorian will be offered all the necessary support asking for privacy for the batting allrounder and his family.

“The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria’s support staff to ensure Glenn’s well-being and his reintegration into the game,”Oliver said. “We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time. He’s a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It’s important we look after Glenn and all our players.”