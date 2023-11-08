Home

Glenn Maxwell, The Big Show

Glenn Maxwell. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The big Show as Glenn Maxwell is called played an innings of a lifetime to break Afghanistan heart to win a match from a loosing position from being 91/7 and chasing 291 to get Australia in to the semifinals of yet another world cup.

Glenn Maxwell was dropped twice, given out leg before before a Des saved him, he almost walked off to the dressing he is out, but this reprieve gave him the belief that this was his day and he pulled of an innings of 201 runs of 128 balls which had 21 boundaries and 10 sixes to pull of an incredible win for Australia.

In the middle of his innings, he was having back spasms, he could not run as he was totally cramping up and the last 100 runs were scored on one leg, yes u read me right and he was standing still and hitting the gaps to shatter the dreams of Afghanistan’s hopes who had dreamt that they had already put leg in the semifinals after Australia were 91/7.

There were reverse sweeps which are his trademark shots, and he was hitting them at will. I remember Kapil Dev’s innings of 175 in the 1983 World cup when India was 5/17 against Zimbabwe which we were not privileged to see but this innings by Glenn Maxwell was as special as Kapil Devs knock.

Just last week he had a mishap hurting himself and missed the last game against England. And there would not have been a better day when Australia wanted him to pull off one of the greatest wins for Australia.

There was a famous saying in their dressing room, ‘yes I can and yes I will ‘and this is what Glen Maxwell the big show did for Australia to win a famous win.

(By Anis Sajan, Cricket Enthusiast and Businessman based in Dubai)

The views expressed by the author are his personal and the organisation does not owe alligiance to it.

