ICC World Cup 2019: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell poked fun at coach Justin Langer over his batting. Coach Langer was spotted at the nets having a hit. The southpaw was hitting the ball without any gloves, pads. Langer’s style of batting seemed to have confused Maxwell, who spoke about the coach’s batting technique. Langer, on the other hand, was clobbering short balls as he used to in his prime. “I have just looked over, he just gets boredom batting every now and then. He just wants to have a hit. Does his little head tilt. No pads, but he was still poking around. He couldn’t hit out of the inner circle,” joked Glenn Maxwell.

“They’re (England) playing brilliant cricket, aren’t they?

“They’re obviously the red-hot favourites for the tournament, they’re playing here in their home country, they’re playing brilliantly, they deserve to be the number one team in the world.

“So we’re looking forward to playing them.

“There’s always good rivalry between us and it’s going to be nice for us to see how we’re at against the best team in the world,” said Langer to Cricket Australia.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist Tuesday picked his country as favourite to win the World Cup and wondered if home side England and South Africa have it in them to prevail in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Australia is locking horns with the Windies in an unofficial warm-up game. With the addition of Steve Smith and David Warner in the Australian squad, it will be a major boost for the kangaroos.