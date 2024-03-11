Home

Sports

Glenn Maxwell Vs Ravindra Jadeja: Who Will Win In CSK Vs RCB In IPL 2024 Opener? Harbhajan Singh Explains

Glenn Maxwell Vs Ravindra Jadeja: Who Will Win In CSK Vs RCB In IPL 2024 Opener? Harbhajan Singh Explains

Chennai Super Kings will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter of IPL 2024.

Glenn Maxwell has so far struggled against Ravindra Jadeja in IPL.

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Glenn Maxwell will find it tough going against Ravindra Jadeja when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener in Chennai on March 22. Maxwell is one of biggest hitters of the cricket ball in the world and his presence speaks a lot for the opposition. His 201 not out against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup is a testament to what the Australian can do with a bat in hand.

Harbhajan specifically spoke about the duel Maxwell will have against Jadeja and explained how the CSK spinner will come out as the winner. “It is a big task for anyone to just go out there and start hitting those sixes,” Harbhajan said in a show at Star Sports. “You have to give yourself time to play in singles and doubles.

“If you don’t play 10 balls here before you start hitting those boundaries, I think you’re putting yourself in a danger zone. You can get out any time. So in this particular battle, I think Jadeja will be ahead of Maxwell on that wicket, where it will do a little bit for Jadeja,” Harbhajan said.

The right-hander, in the RCB middle-order has been in sensational form in the IPL for the last few seasons. However, when it comes against Jadeja, Maxwell has stumbled. In 11 matches, Jadeja got better of Maxwell six times in IPL. On the other way round, Maxwell could only score 70 runs in 51 balls against Jadeja.

In the last IPL, Maxwell accumulated 400 runs for RCB, including several blinders. “On Maxwell’s day, he is unstoppable. But on this wicket, yes, it will be hard for anyone to start hitting sixes from the ball one. But the only person who can do is, is Maxwell. Let’s see who win this rivalry,” Harbhajan added.

The 35-year-old also hit a hundred against India in the T20I series post World Cup.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.