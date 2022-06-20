New Delhi: Virat Kohli after a pretty average Indian Premier League has been given a break from International cricket. The former India skipper has been performing his national duty in a hectic schedule and after the 3-month IPL, he has taken an off from the South Africa and Ireland T20I series. His form hasn’t been upto the mark and now Australian fast-bowling legend Glenn McGrath feels this particular break will do a lot of good to him.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Has His Own Style of Captaincy Despite Spending Time With MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli - Ex-BCCI Selector Saba Karim

"Cricket is pretty much a confidence sport, Virat is pretty much a confidence player as well. When he is on song, he scores runs after runs and sometimes, it is not going well, it can be a tough place to be. He has got enough experience, knows himself, and knows his game. Having that break, will do him a world of good. I am keen to see how he comes back, we have the World Cup just around the corner and I think India will need the experienced players to help steady the ship," McGrath said to NDTV.

Virat Kohli has so far scored 70 international centuries and his last ton came in the Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019. His form has been a topic of concern for everyone and now when he returns to the national side against England, he'll be on a mission for sure. Rohit Sharma will be leading the squad as India lead the 5-match Test series from last year 2-1. The final test will commence from 1st July in Edgbaston.