GLL vs BR CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Todays Guangzhou Loong Lions vs Bayl Rockets Match at 5:05 PM IST June 21:

The Chinese Basketball Association, often abbreviated as the CBA, is the first-tier professional men's basketball league in China. It is widely regarded as the preeminent professional men's basketball league in Asia.

The league is commonly known by fans as the CBA, and this acronym is even used in Chinese on a regular basis. The CBA should not be confused with the National Basketball League (NBL), which is a professional minor league. There is also a Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

My Dream11 Team

PG: Y Chen

SG: M Georges-Hunt (SP), J Mingru

SF: L Kaiwen

PF: H Fu

C: M Sun, Y Zhang, A Aersilan

Starting 5s

Guangzhou Loong Lions: Tianyi Yao (PG), Marcus Georges-Hunt (SG), Fengbo Liu (SF), Kai Guo (PF), Mingyang Sun (C)

Bayl Rockets: Junjie Wang (PG), Shuo Han (SG), Haowen Guo (SF), Liu Hang (PF), Azat Aersilan (C)

Squads

Guangzhou Loong Lions (GLL): Ying-Chun Chen, Tianyi Yao, Yuezhuo Gu, Marcus Georges-Hunt, Jia Mingru, Fengbo Liu, Heng Yifeng, Tian Yuheng, Kai Guo, Zhun Zheng, Kun Si, Zhanwei Zhang, Mingyang Sun, Yongpeng Zhang, Yanzhe Li

Bayl Rockets (BR): Xiang Tianyu, Junjie Wang, Lei Meng, Shuo Han, Zhang Zuming, Haowen Guo, Luo Kaiwen, Yong Ma, Hao Fu, Liu Hang, Chen Yu, Xu Zhang, Yanbo Shi, Azat Aersilan, ZhongHao Xu, Zou Yuchen, Ning Hongyu, Guangyang Miao

